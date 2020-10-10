Harlequins head coach Gerard Mullen says the 103-0 win over DMP Durham Sharks in the Premier15s is just the beginning for his side.

Mullen took over the reins at the club just five weeks ago and said he is more pleased the team didn’t concede any points than he is about the 17 tries they scored.

He told NewsChain it was ‘very, very pleasing to get my first game in charge and to get a win’.

He added: “Some of the processes we've been working on in training came to life which is what it's all about. However, there are still areas that we can improve upon for the tests to come in the next few weeks.”

He then addressed the challenge that has been presented in the long wait for the season to get underway.

"There’s definitely been challenges. I must thank everyone at the club in terms of how we've best managed it. I've only been here five weeks myself, the girls have been fantastic in terms of backing me in my ideas and we saw that on the pitch today.

"But I really want to emphasise that we can be a lot better and it's only the start of our journey today.

“I'm more pleased about the zero, the fact they didn't score. We've tried to really focus on our defence, we did execute well at times but we can still take more opportunities in attack. So, absolutely delighted but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have a very tough test next week in Wasps.”

Jess Breach, who scored twice today, said Quins are just so excited to be back on the pitch.

She said: "It was really good and I think it's important to be back at The Stoop as well. It’s the home of Harlequins rugby and to play where the boys have played the end of their last season and to play here against DMP, they put up a fight.

"It was good to get what we've done in practice into a game, so it was good for us. I think we are all excited to play which is why I think the scoreline is so big because we all want to get our hands on the ball and want to play rugby.

“Which is partly why there’s such a big scoreline, but this game was fantastic and DMP put up a fight and it was competitive and that’s all we want really”