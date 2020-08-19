Harlequins appoint Gerard Mullen as their new head coach
Premier 15s club Harlequins have appointed Gerard Mullen as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.
Mullen joins Quins from Loughborough University, where he was head coach for the past four seasons.
He was appointed after the coaching staff at Quins had a reshuffle with Karen Findlay moved from head coach to forwards coach so she could juggle her rugby with her job as a chief superintendent with the Met Police.
“It’s exciting to confirm my next chapter as head coach with Harlequins Women, they are one of the top sides in the country and the squad is full of talent,” Mullen said.
“I really believe that with the players and staff in the programme we can achieve something special within the women’s game. I am lucky to have great support around me and Karen Findlay, who has done a fantastic job for many years, will be a big asset.”
Quins were second in the table before the Premier 15s were ruled null and void due to the pandemic in the 2019/20 season.
While the league’s clubs have now returned to stage one training there has been no confirmation when they can return to the pitch.