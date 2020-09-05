Harlequins announce the departure of Khadidja Camara
12:59pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Premier 15s side Harlequins have announced the departure of Khadidja Camara.
The news was confirmed on Twitter where the club said the player, who was at Quins for two years, would be heading back to France.
“Au Revoir, Khadi! A fierce defender in the midfield and an ever-present in our team, the Club can confirm that Khadidja Camara will leave Harlequins Women to return to France,” they said.
And she wrote on her Instagram story: “Once a Quin, always a Quin… it’s time to write a new story.”
It has not been confirmed which club she will play for in the upcoming season.
Premier 15s clubs have now returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been confirmed.