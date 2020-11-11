Harlequins and England rugby’s Amy Cokayne speaks of her pride at serving in the forces
Harlequins and England rugby star Amy Cokayne has spoken on Armistice Day about her ‘pride’ serving in the Royal Air Force.
Cokayne works in the forces alongside her commitments to rugby and says how much she loves the different aspects of her life.
She said: "I think through my training we’ve been educated on Remembrance a bit more which I think is really important. You know going into my Air Force training it’s really interesting when you look into the history of it. What actually really happened and the crazy times the people in those days went through.
“I think it’s just a real appreciation and a thank you and to wear the poppy, just a real sense of pride really.”
She added the connection between rugby and the military is ‘special’.
"So previously I played at Twickenham on Remembrance Day so we’re obviously wearing a poppy but we had a big military presence on the field as well. That was quite cool to see the involvement of the military in the game day flags and band, just bring the military into the limelight a bit more.
“So to have that connection between two massive parts of my life personally, being England and the military, is something really special.”