Gloucester-Hartpury’s match against DMP Durham Sharks postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
DMP Durham Sharks have had an outbreak of Covid-19 which means their Premier 15s match against Gloucester-Hartpury this weekend has been postponed.
This comes after Sharks’ match against Sale Sharks was called off last weekend after three DMP players tested positive.
Now a further ten players have had a positive result and another 13 are in isolation as they were in close contact with their team-mates.
The match has already been given a rescheduled date and it will now be played on January 30.
The fixture is not the only game that isn’t taking place this weekend as Saracens’ match against Harlequins has been postponed due to a Covid positive test in the Sarries camp. The top of the table clash will now be played on January 2.
Bristol Bears v Worcester, Sale v Wasps and Loughborough Lightning v Exeter Chiefs are all still scheduled to go ahead as planned on Saturday.