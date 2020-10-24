Gloucester-Hartpury clash against Sale Sharks in Premier 15s postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests
Gloucester-Hartpury’s clash against Sale Sharks in the Premier 15s has been postponed after seven Sharks players tested positive for Covid-19.
The Rugby Football Union made the decision to push back the fixture that was due to take place later today at Gloucester’s ALPAS Arena, in what would have been Round 3 of the 2020/21 season.
In addition to the seven positive players, 12 Sale stars are also self-isolating due to positive cases within the community.
RFU Head of Women’s performance Nicky Ponsford said: “A number of Sale’s players work away from the club within the north West and after several positive test results along with other players isolating, the club do not feel confident they can field a side this weekend.
"Sale have been very diligent in their approach and communicated with us throughout.
“We would like to thank both clubs for their co-operation and support in this matter.”
The Disputes Committee will meet next week to determine next steps.