France’s Jessy Trémoulière wins Women’s 15s Player of the Decade at World Rugby awards
France full-back Jessy Trémoulière received the award for the Women’s 15s Player of the Decade at the World Rugby awards last night.
In the last ten years Trémoulière has represented France in the 2014 and 2017 World Cups, was a Six Nations winner in 2014 and she was named Women’s Player of the Year in 2018.
New Zealand’s Richie McCaw won the Men’s 15s Player of the Decade.
He captained his team to two World Cup wins in the past decade, in 2011 and 2015, has the second highest amount of test appearances ever and became the first rugby union player to reach 100 caps as captain in 2014.
It wasn’t just the 15s players who were in the spotlight as the Sevens stars were also recognised.
Black Ferns’ Portia Woodman picked up the Women’s Sevens Player of the Decade after winning an Olympic silver medal in 2016, a gold Commonwealth medal in 2018 and a gold medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018.
And Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai was awarded the Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade as he won an Olympic gold medal in 2016.
Full list of awards
Men’s 15s Try of the Decade: Ireland’s Jamie Heaslip in the 2016 Six Nations match against Italy
Women’s 15s Try of the Decade: New Zealand’s Portia Woodman in the 2017 Rugby World Cup against the US
Women’s 15s Team of the Decade: Rochelle Clark (ENG), Fiao’o Faamausili (NZL), Sophie Hemming (ENG), Eloise Blackwell (NZL), Tamara Taylor (ENG), Linda Itunu (NZL), Maggie Alphonsi (ENG), Safi N’Diaye (FRA), Kendra Cocksedge (NZL), Katy Daley-Mclean (ENG), Portia Woodman (NZL), Kelly Brazier (NZL), Emily Scarratt (ENG), Lydia Thompson (ENG) and Danielle Waterman (ENG)
Men’s 15s team of the Decade: Tendai Mtawarira (RSA), Bismarck du Plessis (RSA), Owen Franks (NZL), Brodie Retallick (NZL), Sam Whitelock (NZL), David Pocock (AUS), Richie McCaw (NZL), Sergio Parisse (ITA), Conor Murray (IRE), Dan Carter (NZL), Bryan Habana (RSA), Ma’a Nonu (NZL), Brian O’Driscoll (IRE), George North (WAL) and Ben Smith (NZL)