Ex-England international and Wasps star Danielle Waterman has announced her retirement from rugby.

The 35-year old retired from international rugby in 2018 but she will now also hang up her club boots.

Alongside pictures of her childhood playing days,she wrote: “I think this little girl would struggle to believe the journey she was about to start.....! But it’s now time to start the next chapter.

“To everyone who I have shared this hectic journey with and met along the way, thank you for all the love, support & memories”

Throughout her illustrious career she competed in four World Cups for England, winning in 2014 and scoring a try in the final against Canada.

She accumulated 82 caps for her country and scored 47 tries.

And at club level she played the majority of her career for Wasps, though she did spend a spell at Bristol.

Many famous faces were quick to congratulate Waterman on her career.

Former England and Harlequins player Ugo Monye wrote: “Congrats on a great career & good luck for all that’s to come x”

While ex-Ireland star Brian O’Driscoll said: “Congrats Nolli on a really great career”

Ireland international Niamh Briggs commented: "One of the best players I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing a pitch with, although spent more time chasing you than anything else.

“Class apart & you pushed me to better!! Good luck with the next chapter”

And commentator Nick Mullins wrote: “A world champion, Nolli. Only the exceptional have that on their CV. It was always such a thrill to watch you play & you took the game to new highs. Now, what’s next?!”