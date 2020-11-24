Former England rugby star Brian Moore says the Red Roses are as ‘technically competent’ as the men
Ex England rugby star Brian Moore believes the Red Roses players are technically as competent as the men.
Moore made his comments after the women’s thrilling last-ditch victory against France at the weekend.
Emily Scarratt kicked a penalty in the last minute of the match to claim a 25-23 win which secured back-to-back victories against the French after the previous week’s 33-10 victory.
Moore said in The Telegraph: "Both England’s men and women played at Twickenham on Saturday and by any criteria you want to pick, the women’s game was every bit as technically competent, interesting, and entertaining as the men’s.
"Though naysayers do, there is no real point in resurrecting the professional v semi-professionals argument when it comes to the England women. Their funding should not go against them.
“It is the other unions that should be criticised for not heeding what the Rugby Football Union has done and emulating it. If they are too short-sighted to see that the future of their own men’s game can be underpinned by investment in their women’s game, then that is their fault.”
England women are the only team in the northern hemisphere to have a professional international squad.