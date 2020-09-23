Former captain Claire Molloy returns to Ireland squad for remaining Six Nations matches
Former captain Claire Molloy has returned to Ireland’s squad ahead of their remaining matches of the 2020 Six Nations.
Molloy took a year out from international duty to focus on her medical career but she is back in the fold and will link up with the team in their two-day training camp this weekend.
And while Ireland have welcomed back one of their stars, Edel McMahon, Claire McLaughlin and Aoife McDermott are all unavailable due to injury.
Head coach Adam Griggs said: “While it’s an unfortunate setback and timing for Edel, Aoife and Claire, they are all highly motivated and diligent players who I know will get stuck into the rehab and get themselves back fit and in contention for the World Cup Qualifiers."
Ireland have two matches left to play in the Six Nations, they have a home fixture on October 25 against Italy and an away match on November 1 against France.
They will also compete against Scotland, Spain and Italy in the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in December.
Full Six Nations squad
Forwards: Judy Bobbett, Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Linda Djougang, Laura Feely, Nichola Fryday, Ciara Griffin, Neve Jones, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Hannah O’Connor, Katie O’Dwyer, Chloe Pearse, Lindsay Peat, Dorothy Wall.
Backs: Enya Breen, Michelle Claffey, Eimear Considine, Nicole Cronin, Kathryn Dane, Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Katie Fitzhenry, Ailsa Hughes, Claire Keohane, Larissa Muldoon, Ellen Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Beibhinn Parsons, Laura Sheehan, Shannon Touhey, Hannah Tyrrell.