Farah Palmer Cup round-up: Defending champions Canterbury start their campaign perfectly with a 36-10 win over Manawatu
The second round of the Farah Palmer Cup saw defending champions Canterbury get off to a winning start while other results shocked teams and fans alike.
Here’s all you need to know.
Canterbury beat Manawatu 36-10 as they seek to defend their title.
Selica Winiata and Janna Vaughan scored both Manawatu tries but Canterbury proved too strong as Pip Love, Grace Steinmetz, Cindy Nelles all scored one across the whitewash with Alana Bremner dotting two down.
Kendra Cocksedge added four conversions and a penalty to secure victory for her side.
Meanwhile, Auckland stunned Northland in a 29-22 win which saw a breakthrough star score a phenomenal try.
16 year-old Sylvia Brunt showed skill as Northland dropped the ball and she pounced to take advantage of the loose pass. She kicked it on twice and scored just as the ball was about to find touch.
Theresa Fitzpatrick added two more scores and Ruahei Demant also secured a try for Auckland. Northland’s Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Tyla Nathan Wong, Aroha Savage all dotted down but it wasn’t enough as they tasted defeat.
Three thundering results came as Bay of Plenty demolished North Harbour 67-17, Waikato defeated Taranaki 76-14 while Wellington thumped Tasman 62-0.
And finally, Otago beat Hawke’s Bay 29-20.
The next round of the competition takes place next weekend.