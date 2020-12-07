Exeter Chiefs to welcome fans to Sandy Park for the first time in Premier 15s
Premier 15s newcomers Exeter Chiefs will host fans at their home ground of Sandy Park for the first time ever in their match against Sale Sharks on December 19.
Chiefs entered the league back in April but due to the pandemic have not yet been able to have supporters at the ground.
They had hoped to welcome fans back last weekend but their match against Saracens was postponed after a Sarries player tested positive for Covid-19.
Limited tickets are already available to purchase for the Sharks match which will kick off at 2pm.
Chiefs are following Worcester Warriors, Harlequins and Wasps in welcoming back fans.
While Warriors and Wasps have already had fans at their ground, Quins’ plans to have supporters return this coming weekend have been delayed as their Saracens match was also postponed. It still hasn’t been confirmed if fans will be able to go to the rescheduled fixture on January 2.
Both Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury, who are both in tier 2, are yet to confirm fans’ return.