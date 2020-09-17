Exeter Chiefs sign US internationals Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan and Kate Zackary
Premier 15s newcomers Exeter Chiefs have announced the signings of US internationals Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan and Kate Zackary.
All three stars have signed a one-year deal and will arrive at the club in the next few weeks.
Zackary captains the US team and has also played sevens rugby for the US, helping them secure qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
While Duncan joins from Seattle Saracens and made her first appearance for the US national team in 2018.
And Cantorna earned her first cap for the US in 2018.
Chiefs’ head coach Susie Appleby said: "These are three very good signings for us. Kate, I know very well, comes with a wealth of experience having played both 7s and 15s. She’s also the captain of the national team, so she brings great leadership qualities, which is what we are going to need especially in those early weeks of the season.
“Jennine, she’s another fantastic prospect, a prolific try-scorer, a fantastic finisher and someone who you can see will bring real energy and excitement into the back line.
“Gabby, again, is someone who we really like the look of. You can see she’s a powerful player, a great playmaker, and someone who can spot the space and put you into the right positions on the pitch."
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be announced.