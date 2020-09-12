Exeter Chiefs sign SIX players in one day ahead of the upcoming season
Premier 15s newcomers Exeter Chiefs have announced six signings in one day ahead of the upcoming season.
Charlie Budge, Daisy French, Merryn Doidge, Lottie Holland, Ebony Jefferies and Garnett MacKinder have all committed their playing futures with the club.
Budge has played for Exeter university and Bristol Bears, French has joined from Worcester Warriors, Doidge is an U20 England international and has signed from Bristol, Holland also joined from Bristol and has played for England Sevens.
“It’s brilliant that we’re able to announce all of these girls coming into the squad ahead of the new season,” said head coach Susie Appleby. “What pleases me most, however, is that all of them have local links and that’s fantastic
“Unlike in the past where a lot of these girls - and others as well - would need to travel further afield to play top-class rugby, now there is no need for them to move away. Not only can we offer them that chance of playing in the top division, but with the opportunities we can create either with education or employment, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
This comes after they announced their first signings last month after being entered into the top league in April.
Already on the roster are Spanish internationals Patricia Garcia and Laura Delgado and Netherlands international Linde van der Valden.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be confirmed.