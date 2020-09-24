Exeter Chiefs sign four Wales internationals
Exeter Chiefs have signed four Welsh internationals in Meg Davies, Ffion Lewis, Abbie Fleming and Niamh Terry.
Lewis, Fleming and Terry have all represented Wales in the senior squad while Davies has played in the U18 team.
Chiefs’ head coach Susie Appleby said: “Ffion is a class player, whose converted from the wing to scrum-half, but is really intuitive and sharp. I think she not only brings real experience, but energy and a real understanding of how to play the game.
“Meg was captain in the Welsh junior set-up and she’s another who is a real up and coming player with a big future ahead of her. Again, she’s another scrum-half who likes to get around the field and show what she can do.
“Abbie, who can play in the second or back-row, was actually born in Exeter and she’s grown up playing in the same set-up with the likes of Lottie Holland. She’s a really hard-working forward who we think can really add something in that area.
“Finally, Niamh is a versatile back, who we know can play in lots of different positions. Having someone like that within your squad is a huge asset for any team and again we’re excited at what she can bring.”
The quartet will not yet take to the field with Chiefs as the top tier of English women’s rugby has not returned to playing since the pandemic hit.