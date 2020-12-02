Exeter Chiefs’ Kate Zackary says the team needs to ‘continue to build’ in Premier 15s
After losing to Wasps last weekend Exeter Chiefs’ Kate Zackary has said her club need to ‘continue to build’ in the Premier 15s.
Chiefs lost 24-14 in a tough battle and Zackary added they let themselves down in the second half as they were ‘tired’.
The US international said: "Some of the talent we had coming off the bench, people like Sachiko [Kato} and Jennine [Duncan] coming back from injury, making huge impacts.
"Kayleigh [Armstrong] coming in and getting a steal right off the bat so, looking ahead, it’s about us continuing to build out those impact subs and playing for as many minutes as we can and looking to up the physicality.
"It’s a tough outcome at the end of the game but honestly, we’re a little disappointed in a few areas. Overall, we played our most consecutive strong minutes in the first half especially. Second half, a few let downs, but I think we just got a little tired."
Chiefs are sixth after winning two matches, against DMP Durham Sharks and Worcester Warriors, and are just five points behind Gloucester-Hartpury.
They will next play Saracens on Saturday.