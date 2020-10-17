Exeter Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby says expectations around money will grow as the women’s game evolves

Appleby, right, has said the club has a one club mentality - (Copyright Twitter: Exeter Chiefs)
By Sarah Rendell
14:40pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Exeter Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby has said expectations around paying players will change as the women’s game develops.

Chiefs are paying their players £100 per match but the Premier 15s is not a professional league and only 28 players, who play for England, are paid to play the game in England.

Appleby told The Telegraph: “We haven’t got loads of money to pay the players, but in the women’s game that’s not what they expect.

“Expectations will change as the game evolves. If we can get a sponsor like Barclays has for women’s football, then the game will start to take off.”

