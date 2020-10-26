Exeter Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby ‘frustrated’ with defeat to Harlequins

Appleby said her side didn’t perform as well as they did in the first two opening rounds
By Sarah Rendell
13:57pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Exeter Chiefs boss Susie Appleby says she was left frustrated after the 33-14 defeat to Harlequins in the Premier 15s.

The loss was their third on the spin following defeats against Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury.

Appleby said: "I felt that we didn’t perform quite as well as we have done in the last two weeks despite the conditions. Harlequins adapted to the conditions very well. 

“They’ve got powerful runners, which they used well, and they also played a pretty smart kicking game in the first half when they had the wind behind them. We’ve got the players to compete. I guess if we didn’t, I wouldn’t be frustrated.”

Appleby’s Chiefs will next play Worcester Warriors on November 7.

