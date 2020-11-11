Exeter Chiefs captain Linde van der Velden says the club are only ‘going to build’ after first league win
Exeter Chiefs recorded their first ever Premier 15s win last weekend as they beat Worcester Warriors 19-7 and captain Linde van der Velden believes the only way is up for the club.
The 2020/21 season is Chiefs’ first ever after joining the league back in April and so far they have lost three matches and won one.
Van der Velden said: “It feels so good. We were very close when we played Bristol and now, I think we’re finally there. Of course, there is still a lot to work on, but to get the win at Sandy Park is just an amazing feeling. We’re just going to build from here.
“I think sometimes we made it a bit difficult for ourselves, but at the end of the day a win is a win and we’re just going to build from here.”
She added she’s so appreciative that the league can continue during lockdown.
“We’re so privileged that we can keep on playing. Hopefully, soon we can have a livestream so they [the fans] can follow us as I know lots of them always ask, from the Netherlands and more people that would like to follow us.”
Chiefs play DMP Durham Sharks this weekend.