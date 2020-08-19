Premier 15s club Exeter Chiefs have added two more names to their squad with the signings of Spanish internationals Patricia Garcia and Laura Delgado.

Chiefs’ head coach Susie Appleby said Garcia’s experience of both the sevens and 15s game will be key to the squad.

“Patricia is a wonderful player and a wonderful person who I’ve come across many times on the 7s circuit over the years," she said.

"Her experience of playing both 7s and 15s is key and I know she will bring so many great attributes to the squad.

“When I look at her and the age she is, I really think she’s right in the prime of her career. What she will bring in terms of her control, her skill-set, and the tempo in which she likes to play the game, I’ve no doubt she will be a real asset to us.”

And Delgado, who has previously played in the Premier 15s for Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, has captained Spain’s team.

“[Delgado], like Patricia, is another who comes to us with some great experience behind her. Not only has she played in the Premier 15s in the past, but she’s captained her country, and the fact she can play either side of the front row is a huge bonus,” Appleby added.

“Having both of them on board, alongside some of the other names we’ve yet to announce, I think people will really get to see the quality of the squad we’re starting to piece together here at the Chiefs.”

This comes just a day after the club announced the signing of Dutch international Linde van der Velden.