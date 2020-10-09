Exeter Chiefs announce NINE new signings ahead of the season start
Exeter Chiefs have announced nine new signings ahead of the start of their Premier 15s campaign this weekend against Gloucester-Hartpury.
England star Lauren Cattell, England U20s’ Flo Robinson, ex-Richmond player Louise Burgess, former Worcester Warriors star Lauren Leatherland, Canadian quartet Emily Tuttosi, McKinley Hunt, Taylor Black and Olivia DeMerchant and Japan’s Sachiko Katoh have all joined Chiefs.
Head coach Susie Appleby has put together her squad over lockdown after Chiefs joined the league in April.
She said: "I genuinely believe they [the signings] will all bring something to the squad because not only are they great players, but they all said they wanted to be part of the club and creating something special here. We feel they will be a good fit for us, so here’s hoping that can play their part.”
Chiefs will travel to Gloucester this weekend and the match will be available to watch on Premier 15s website and Twitter as well as England Rugby’s Facebook and YouTube.