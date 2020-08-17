New Premier 15s club Exeter Chiefs have announced their first signing since being accepted into the league - Netherlands international Linde van der Velden.

Van der Velden has previously played for Dutch club Castricumbe and French side Toulouse.

“I’m really excited about my move to Exeter. Speaking with Susie [Appleby, head coach], I think we are going to have a great team, the set-up looks amazing and I’m keen to learn, which is the most important thing," she said.

“Last season I was playing in France with Toulouse, but speaking with some of the other players they told me I would like playing in England. I got to speak with Susie and I got the chance to play for the team at Newcastle a few months ago.

"Everything I heard beforehand and then when I played with the team, it all felt very good and decided that if there was a chance of a contract, I would come straightaway.”

The signing is the first of many to be announced this week by the club.

Appleby added: “Linde is going to be a great addition to our squad. Not only is she a big ball-carrier, but she’s a fine athlete, has a huge work-rate and defensively her game is very sound.

“Obviously, we got to work with her initially up in Newcastle, where she had a great game and showed some fantastic leadership qualities, plus we know she has good experience of playing in France and for her country.”

Premier 15s clubs have been allowed back to stage one training for the past two weeks after not being able to train or play since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has not been confirmed when the league will return to the pitch.