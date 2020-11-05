England’s Shaunagh Brown: ‘Everything I do in life is towards winning the World Cup’
Harlequins and England player Shaunagh Brown is gearing everything in her life towards winning the World Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to take place in New Zealand next summer and Brown told rugbyworldcup.com: “Definitely top of my bucket list is to win a World Cup with England.
“At the moment, everything I do in life is towards winning the World Cup. If I'm having a down day and I feel like I can't be bothered to go training, it’s about winning the World Cup.
“Gym session, do I put an extra bit of weight on? Do I take it easy? I want to win a World Cup, I'm putting a bit of extra weight on. Food choices, drinks choices, when I go out, when I stay home, everything I do at the moment is about winning the World Cup.”
One of the tests England will have before they head to the World Cup are autumn matches against France. Brown has said it’s always a physical battle between the two sides.
“I love playing against France, I love the challenge,” she said.
“You have athletes who are big and strong, but they are also very good technically and tactically at rugby. So, it's very much a game for the thinkers as well as the hard-hitters.
“It's just all elements of rugby put together. But yes, you always get a few hurt bodies after a French game.”