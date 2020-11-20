England’s Emily Scarratt reacts to ‘tough’ Rugby World Cup pool

<p>Scarratt’s England will face France in New Zealand</p>

 (DPA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
16:07pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
England’s Emily Scarratt believes last night’s Rugby World Cup draw has left the Red Roses with a tough group.

They are in pool C with France, South Africa and Fiji.

Scarratt said: "It’s going to be a tough group. I think everyone was probably looking to see where France ended up and they ended up in our group.

"It’ll be interesting. There is a European pool with us and France, a north American one with America and Canada and then an Australasia one as well with those guys down there. It’s a bit interesting how it’s all formed itself but yeah it’s a year away now, it makes it all a bit more real.

“It’s nice to know all of the teams that we’ve got in our pool so prep work can start pretty early on. A lot of the other pools aren’t quite sure who the qualifiers are. Girls were watching it in there, a few people were nervous before, I guess it makes it all very real now.”

Pool A pits New Zealand against Australia, Wales and the final qualification winner. While pool B sees the USA and Canada joined by the European and Asian qualifiers.

England are currently competing in autumn internationals against France which can now be used as warm-up games for their World Cup pool.

Last weekend 800,000 people tuned into BBC Two to watch England beat France 33-10.

The two teams meet next on Saturday at 12pm and live updates will be available here at NewsChain.

