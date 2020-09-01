England women and Premier 15s clubs to move to stage two training
England women and Premier 15s clubs will be able to move to stage two training from today, the Rugby Football Union have confirmed.
It was announced last month women’s international and club rugby could return to stage one training which included small team training with social distancing.
Stage two will introduce ‘adapted training regimes to minimise the risk of face-to-face contact’.
The RFU have said ‘there will be strict distancing protocols for warm-ups, a reduction in time spent on preparing for set pieces as well as regular breaks in training and club and equipment sanitising’.
In addition team meetings will take place virtually but where this is not possible they should take place outside.
Coronavirus protocols such as temperature checks, daily monitoring and strict cleaning will remain in place.
The RFU’s Head of Women’s Performance, Nicky Ponsford said: “Our high-performance teams are delighted to be moving to stage two training.
"Through adapting our approach to training regimes, we are pleased to get our players back training in a way that is safe to do so. We will continue to work with government and Public Health England on our return to stage 3 protocols.”
And while there is still no return to play date for the Premier 15s, England players are targeting an international return in October as they look to finish the Six Nations.
The Red Roses were on track to win a back-to-back Grand Slam before the competition was suspended due to the pandemic.
They will play Italy on October 31.