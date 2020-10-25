England win Women’s Six Nations title as France draw against Scotland

England women seal back-to-back titles
England women seal back-to-back titles - (Copyright Twitter: England Rugby)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
21:50pm, Sun 25 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England have won the Women’s Six Nations title after France failed to beat Scotland. 

The Roses have now won back-to-back titles with one game still to play in this year’s tournament. 

France needed to win their two final games to be in contention of winning the title, but conceded a late converted try as they tied 13-13 against Scotland. 

Safi N'Diaye and Agathe Sochat scored tries for France in the first half, before Scotland debutant Rachel Shankland’s score made it level.

The Grand Slam is still on for the England squad who face Italy on October 31. 

Sign up to our newsletter

England Rugby

Women's Six Nations

Titles