England win Women’s Six Nations title as France draw against Scotland
21:50pm, Sun 25 Oct 2020
England have won the Women’s Six Nations title after France failed to beat Scotland.
The Roses have now won back-to-back titles with one game still to play in this year’s tournament.
France needed to win their two final games to be in contention of winning the title, but conceded a late converted try as they tied 13-13 against Scotland.
Safi N'Diaye and Agathe Sochat scored tries for France in the first half, before Scotland debutant Rachel Shankland’s score made it level.
The Grand Slam is still on for the England squad who face Italy on October 31.