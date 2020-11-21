England v France: How do I watch? What time? And latest team news
England go up against France in an autumn fixture this weekend and the French will be keen to get revenge for last weekend’s match.
The Red Roses defeated the French 33-10 at the Stade de Alpes in Grenoble following a stellar second-half performance from the visitors.
This weekend France will travel to Twickenham in a match that has more fire within it after this week’s Rugby World Cup draw with the two teams drawn in the same pool.
France haven’t beaten England this year after the Red Roses also were also victorious in the Women’s Six Nations and so today’s match will be their last opportunity in 2020 to get one over their rivals.
What time?
The match will kick off at 12pm and all live updates will be available here at NewsChain.
Team news
England have made multiple changes to their squad since last weekend. Jess Breach picked up an injury so won’t play and Katy Daley-Mclean captains the side as she makes her 116th appearance for England.
Poppy Cleall and Zoe Harrison will also start for the hosts.
France have chosen an experienced side to start at England’s home of rugby.
They have captain Gaëlle Hermet, Elise Pignot and Coralie Bertrand in their starting 15.