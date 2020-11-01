England thrash Italy to complete back-to-back Women’s Six Nations Grand Slams
England completed a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam in style as they thumped Italy 54-0 at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.
Loughborough Lightning centre Emily Scarratt starred for the Red Roses, scoring a try and kicking five conversions to add 15 more points to her international tally.
It took England just four minutes to open the scoring when full-back Ellie Kildunne went over after some impressive footwork past a number of Italian challenges.
That opened the floodgates for Simon Middleton’s side as Poppy Cleall, Scarratt and Abbie Ward all got in on the act before half-time with three more tries as England effectively sealed victory before the break with a 28-0 lead.
It took 14 second half minutes for the Six Nations champions to add to their advantage when an Amy Cockayne pass was eventually bundled over by Sarah Bern.
Scarratt then continued her faultless kicking performance with a fifth consecutive conversion.
There was time for yet more points for England as 11 minutes from time Jess Breach added a sixth try after swift, soft hands from Zoe Harrison, who took over kicking duties from Scarratt but failed to convert.
Leanne Riley then went over in the 78th minute and this time Harrison did convert, before Marlie Packer scored in the final minute to finish off a sensational performance.
The win means the Red Roses continue an amazing run of 11 Six Nations wins in a row, a streak that stretches back to their 18-17 loss to France in March 2018.