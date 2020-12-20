England Sevens star Jodie Ounsley thrilled to win Deaf Sports Personality of the Year
England Sevens and Sale Sharks star Jodie Ounsley has said being named Deaf Sports Personality of 2020 has ‘made her year’.
She beat athlete Bethan Lishman, footballer Emma Brown, tennis player Lewis Fletcher, swimmer Nathan Young and MMA fighter Thomas Paull.
Ounsley wrote on Twitter: "As we all know 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, therefore being named Deaf Sports Personality of the year 2020 has honestly made my year.
“I really couldn’t have received this award without all the people and support around me, forever grateful.”
Ounsley has overcome a lot in 2020 as the Rugby Football Union cut the Sevens programme and so she has returned to 15s rugby.
She plays for Sale Sharks who are currently sat in ninth in the Premier 15s after recording one win in the league. She is also still aiming to secure her place in the Team GB squad heading to Tokyo in the summer.