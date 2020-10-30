England Rugby’s Rachael Burford unleashes frustration at critics of women’s sport

England were declared the winners of the Women’s Six Nations last weekend and while many fans celebrated, some people took aim at the women’s game asking ‘who cares’?

The comments have been slammed by Harlequins’ World Cup winner Rachael Burford who said it makes her ‘frustrated and angry’.

She tweeted: "Pondered this for a few days and wanted to say something. @EnglandRugby claimed the @SixNationsRugby Saturday. It's one of the biggest competition's in rugby and important we recognise it.

"Sadly, the ugly side of social media wanted to quash this wonderful achievement. With news breaking across social that England had won, disrespectful and discriminatory comments suggested 'no one cares' or 'we didn't ask'.

“The thing is; people do care; I care, the players care, their families and fans care. These are the exact reasons why women's sport has continued to grow and thrive. Whilst such comments frustrate and anger me, they're also what drives us on to play more sport and become better athletes.”

She then urged people not to share the negative comments as it ‘adds fuel to the fire’.

"What concerns me is the nature of these; belittling their achievements based purely on sex. We get it, you're not a fan of women's sports. That's fine but just scroll on, there's no need to add fuel to the fire.

"Whilst such beliefs are upsetting to us all as females in sport, it drives us on and makes us a stronger, more unified group. That's part of the reason why we're working tirelessly to support girls in rugby.

“I know this tweet alone isn't going to alter people's opinions of girls rugby. But I'm hopeful girls view last weekend's achievements as motivation and to ignore all the hate and discriminatory comments. We've got this!”

England were crowned after France could only manage to draw against Scotland meaning no other team could catch the Red Roses.

England are bidding for a back-to-back Grand Slam title in their final 2020 Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday.