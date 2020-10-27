Harlequins and England rugby star Jess Breach says it was ‘hard’ playing for her country at the start of the year without her mum being there to watch.

Breach’s mum Patricia was diagnosed with cancer last year and so missed the Six Nations fixtures that were played before the pandemic.

She told rugbyworldcup.com: “Even though it’s been a horrible time for a lot of people, it’s actually been really nice spending quality time with our loved ones. The hardest thing was my mum not being able to watch me play during her treatment.

"Her and my dad literally came to every game I have played for England and this was the only one she has missed. Everything you do, you do it for the people that have helped you get there, which is your family.

“During lockdown I had time to take it easy, whereas sometimes when you have an important game coming up you have that focus and you want to rush. But as soon as rugby started back up, I was actually rugby fit.”

Breach was named as part of England head coach Simon Middleton’s squad for their Grand Slam decider this weekend.

She added her goal is not only to win the Grand Slam but also to be picked for the World Cup next summer.

“My perfect year would look like winning the autumns, winning the Six Nations Grand Slam, winning the Premiership and then getting selected and winning the World Cup."