England on top of the world after victory over France in Autumn International clash
11:05am, Sun 15 Nov 2020
England rugby women are officially the number one ranked team in the world after beating France 33-10 in Grenoble at the 2020 Autumn Internationals.
Simon Middleton’s side, who became women’s six nations champions earlier this month, won against France for the 10th time in 11 meetings.
England’s Amy Cokayne, Jess Breach and Alex Matthews got on the scoresheet, while captain Emily Scarratt kicked 18 points.
The two sides were level 10-10 at half-time following Gaelle Hermet’s converted try and Caroline Drouin's penalty for France.
But England quickly took control in the second half to seal overall victory at the Stades des Alpes.