England rugby captain Sarah Hunter joins Marcus Rashford’s call to end child food poverty
England rugby captain Sarah Hunter has been inspired by Manchester United player Marcus Rashford to join his ‘free school meal’ campaign.
Hunter is buying a voucher for each free school meal family at Benton Dene Primary, a school in her local area.
The school tweeted: "Many of you will be aware of Marcus Rashford’s efforts over recent months. Sadly, his attempts for further funding to be provided for half-term have been unsuccessful.
“@sarah_hunter8 would like to buy a voucher for all of our Free School Meal families to give back to our school!”
And Hunter added: "No child should ever go hungry. That’s why I felt it was so important to follow @MarcusRashford inspirational lead.
“If our government won’t do something then I wanted to do something to help a local community close to my heart #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY”
Rashford has been campaigning for free school meals to be extended into half-term holidays but last week MPs voted against the extra funding.
In response, companies around the UK have shown their support for Rashford’s campaign by offering free meals for children and the England star has shared the news with his social media followers so they know where they can access free meals locally.
Earlier this year Rashford forced the government to make a U-turn on the issue after they initially said they wouldn’t fund free meals over the summer holidays.