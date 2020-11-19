England to face France and New Zealand will take on Australia in the pools in 2021 Rugby World Cup
The 2021 Rugby World Cup draw had been made and there are some huge clashes in the pools.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Black Ferns stars such as Dr Farah Palmer and All Black Dan Carter conducted the draw as the tournament will be hosted in the country next summer.
Pool A will see current trophy holders New Zealand face off against their historic rivals Australia.
Also in the pool is Wales and the final qualification winner, which will be determined in a tournament played next year.
While in pool B two north American countries will clash as the USA and Canada were pulled.
The European qualifier and the Asian qualifier will also join them in pool B.
And the Red Roses will compete against France in pool C, alongside them will be South Africa and Fiji.
Ardern noted during the presentation that New Zealand were excited to host this global event pre-pandemic but now it can be used as a ‘special opportunity’ to show women’s rugby.
The tournament will kick off in September next year in Auckland.