England cricketer Lauren Winfield talks of the struggle her Leeds Rhinos wife Courtney Hill has without rugby league action
England cricketer Lauren Winfield says her wife, rugby league player Courtney Hill, has struggled with the cancellation of the Women’s Super League.
She said that while she could return to training with England, Hill, who plays for Leeds Rhinos in the WSL, had nothing to focus on.
She told The Telegraph: "It became most difficult when I returned and had a bit of a goal, but Courtney didn’t.
“When a goal gets shifted, you’re like, okay, well, let’s work to that. And then when it gets shifted again, it takes a bit of air out of your tyres each time. So she’s struggled.”
Winfield revealed that Hill has picked up a new job - being a coach at her wife’s cricket team.
Winfield added: "She’s picked up a coaching role with the Northern Diamonds. It’s taken a little bit of time to get used to. When we played together she always used to chirp and chat at me the whole time, and really have to compete at everything.
“And she was initially like that, in coaching. And I was like, Courtney, you’ve got to wear a different mask, this is a different kind of relationship! It’s taken a bit of time to get to that level of understanding, and to ultimately working together.”