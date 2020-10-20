England among top seeds for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup
England have been confirmed as top seeds for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup alongside Canada and hosts New Zealand.
Nine of the 12 teams competing in the tournament have already qualified and will be watching the draw take place for the group stages in Auckland on November 20.
France, Australia and USA are second seeds, with Wales, South Africa and the top-ranked European qualifier coming in as third seeds.
And Fiji, an Asian nation and the team which wins the final qualifying tournament will all enter the draw as fourth seeds.
The finals are scheduled to take place between September 18 and October 16 next year.
The seedings have been decided by governing body World Rugby based on rankings as of January 1, 2020.
This is because southern hemisphere teams have been unable to play this year due to the coronavirus pandemic restricting them from competing against other countries.
New Zealand are the reigning world champions after they beat England 41-32 in 2017.