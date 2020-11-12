Emily Scarratt to captain Red Roses as head coach Simon Middleton names squad ahead of France clash
Emily Scarratt is set to captain the Red Roses as head coach Simon Middleton names his squad ahead of the weekend.
England play France on Saturday at Stade des Alpes as part of the autumn internationals.
Helena Rowland and Zoe Harrison are included in the squad and prop Laura Keates is set to earn her first cap since March 2017. Abbie Ward is vice-captain.
Amber Reed will not compete in the fixture following an assessment on an injury sustained last weekend.
Middleton said: “We’re really looking forward to heading out to France for what will be another competitive game.
“We see this fixture as a big opportunity for some of our younger players to play away in France, which is always one of our toughest games. Given our two 2021 Six Nations games against France and Italy are both at home, this is a big opportunity to compete against top quality opposition away from home ahead of next year’s World Cup.”
The Roses have come off the back of an unbeaten run at the Six Nations when they were crowned Grand Slam champions.
Middleton’s squad will also face the French side on November 21 at Twickenham Stadium.
Red Roses squad:
Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison, Abby Dow, Helena Rowland, Leanne Riley, Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Shaunagh Brown, Abbie Ward, Poppy Cleall, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer and Sarah Beckett.
Replacements:
Lark Davies, Detysha Harper, Laura Keates, Morwenna Talling, Harriet Millar-Mills, Claudia MacDonald, Kelly Smith and Megan Jones.