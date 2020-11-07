Emily Scarratt and Antoine Dupont win Six Nations player of the tournament awards

Scarratt was the Women’s Six Nations top point scorer
Scarratt was the Women’s Six Nations top point scorer - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
11:04am, Sat 07 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England Rugby’s Emily Scarratt has bagged the player of the tournament for her performance in the Women’s Six Nations.

She helped the Red Roses claim a back-to-back Grand Slam title and was the competition’s highest point scorer as she secured two tries and 19 conversions.

While France’s Antoine Dupont became the first Frenchman to win the award in the men’s competition. He scored a try and made four try assists throughout the tournament which saw his side finish second behind England.

Dupont had an outstanding competition - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

Dupont also made 249 metres with ball in hand across the competition, more than any other scrum half.

Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby, Ben Morel, said: “I would like to personally congratulate Antoine Dupont and Emily Scarratt. Antoine had an outstanding Championship. His talent clearly transcended borders with fans from all six unions giving him their support in huge numbers. To win this award at such a young age is quite some accomplishment. Bravo Antoine!

“Congratulations also to Emily on winning the first ever Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award. She is an amazing player who beat tough competition to win this accolade. Well done Emily!”

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Six Nations

Women's Six Nations

France Rugby

England Rugby

Emily Scarratt