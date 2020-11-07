Emily Scarratt and Antoine Dupont win Six Nations player of the tournament awards
England Rugby’s Emily Scarratt has bagged the player of the tournament for her performance in the Women’s Six Nations.
She helped the Red Roses claim a back-to-back Grand Slam title and was the competition’s highest point scorer as she secured two tries and 19 conversions.
While France’s Antoine Dupont became the first Frenchman to win the award in the men’s competition. He scored a try and made four try assists throughout the tournament which saw his side finish second behind England.
Dupont also made 249 metres with ball in hand across the competition, more than any other scrum half.
Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby, Ben Morel, said: “I would like to personally congratulate Antoine Dupont and Emily Scarratt. Antoine had an outstanding Championship. His talent clearly transcended borders with fans from all six unions giving him their support in huge numbers. To win this award at such a young age is quite some accomplishment. Bravo Antoine!
“Congratulations also to Emily on winning the first ever Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award. She is an amazing player who beat tough competition to win this accolade. Well done Emily!”