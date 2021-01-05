Ealing Trailfinders to form women’s team after securing investment
Men’s Championship rugby club Ealing Trailfinders have announced they will introduce a women’s side to the club after securing funding.
The programme will run alongside Brunel University London and The Henley College who work with Trailfinders and the club are already on the look out for players and staff.
Director of rugby Ben Ward said: "We are pleased to announce that we've secured long term investment to run a programme for women alongside our successful men's programme.
“Our aspiration is to produce home grown Ealing Trailfinders players, both men and women, and give them the best opportunities to become great rugby players as well as prepare them for their careers after rugby.
“It will take time to build a quality women's first team as well as a community team that will cater for all women who want to play rugby in our area."
The club also hinted they have high ambitions for the women’s side.
Ward added: “With the facilities and infrastructure at Trailfinders Sports Club, Brunel University London and The Henley College we believe we will be able to attract quality players. Further investment will be made into providing world class facilities for our programmes.
“Alongside our facilities we will be working hard to attract top quality coaches and backroom staff alongside our holistic staff who will look after education and careers for the players.”