DMP Durham Sharks sign England U18 star Jess Wiesheu from Worcester
Premier 15s club Darlington Mowden Park Durham Sharks have signed Jess Wiesheu from fellow top flight side Worcester Warriors.
The England U18 second row has made the move as she will be studying a degree at Durham University this season alongside playing rugby.
She said: "All the players and staff have been very welcoming and I have really enjoyed pre-season. I am excited for the upcoming season and can’t wait to play my first match as a Shark!"
The club’s performance manager Gordon Brett has added how Wiesheu is an experienced player ‘beyond her years’.
He said: "Jess is an incredible talent and at just 18 there’s some very big things to come.
"I’m really proud how she’s stepped up and bossed the lineout well beyond her years. She’s working hard on her physicality and is growing into a very exciting player!"