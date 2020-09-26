Defending Farah Palmer Cup champions Canterbury remain unbeaten as they destroy Hawke’s Bay 72-15
Three-time defending Farah Palmer Cup champions Canterbury have extended their undefeated run after they beat Hawke’s Bay 72-15.
Hawke’s struck first with a try through Niamh Jefferson but it wasn’t long until Canterbury turned up the heat and the scores came flooding in.
Captain Alana Bremner scored twice, with Martha Lolohea and Grace Brooker also adding two each. Lucy Anderson, Kendra Cocksedge, Isabella Waterman, Grace Steinmetz, Sam Curtis and Catriona Greenslade all managed to crash over for Canterbury.
Cortez Te Pou and Moomooga Palu gave a token response for Bay but it wasn’t enough in what was a 12-try Canterbury masterclass.
Meanwhile Manawatū beat Wellington in a narrow 31-28 victory.
Wellington’s Thamsyn Newton, Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Joanah Ngan-Woo all scored with the side also being awarded a penalty try, while Manawatū's Crystal Mayes and Carys Dallinger replied with Janna Michal-Vaughan dotting the ball down twice.
It was the kicks that separated the two sides as Wellington gave away three penalties which Manawatū's Selica Winiata converted.
Other results: Otago v Tasman 67- 24, Auckland v North Harbour 72-0 and Bay of Plenty v Taranaki 73-17.
The last match of the fourth round of the Farah Palmer Cup will be played tomorrow between Counties Manukau and Northland.