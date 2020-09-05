Counties Manukau demolish North Harbour 89-3 to claim victory on the opening day of the Farah Palmer Cup
15:02pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Counties Manukau dominated North Harbour in a 14-try stunning performance to claim victory on the opening day of the Farah Palmer Cup.
Black Ferns sevens player Ruby Tui scored a hat-trick, winger Waikokika Flesher scored five tries and Hazel Tubic scored a try and kicked eight conversions and a penalty to secure an 89-3 victory for their team.
In the other fixture, Waikato beat Northland 18-5. Rookie Mia Anderson and captain Chelsea Alley both scoring late tries to begin the tournament well.
There is still one match to be played in the opening weekend as Taranaki take on Auckland tomorrow.
New Zealand’s domestic rugby competition was supposed to begin on August 22 but due to a rise of Covid-19 cases in the country it was postponed.