Bristol Bears’ opening Premier 15s match against Wasps postponed after positive Covid test
Bristol Bears’ opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier 15s season against Wasps has been postponed after one of their players tested positive for coronavirus.
The result has meant 19 players and two staff members have now got to isolate due to contact tracing, though no one else has tested positive for Covid-19.
The fixture will now be played on October 31.
Nicky Ponsford, Rugby Football Union’s Head of Women’s Performance said: “The health and safety of the league’s players and staff is paramount.
“Given these are unprecedented times, we’ve planned nine reserve weekends into the calendar in order to be able to rearrange fixtures to be played at a later date. But we will only play if it is safe to do so and if it is the right decision to play as determined by the Professional Competition Disputes Committee.
“While we understand and acknowledge both clubs were looking forward to starting their seasons, we thank them for their co-operation and support.”
All the other fixtures scheduled for this weekend will go ahead as planned.