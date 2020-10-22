Bristol Bears’ Abbie Parsons given one week suspension
14:06pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Bristol Bears hooker Abbie Parsons has been handed a one week suspension by a disciplinary board after she grabbed an Exeter Chiefs player in their Premier 15s match last weekend.
Parsons was shown a yellow card in the 70th minute after giving away a series of penalties at the breakdown but despite being a player down Bears pulled off a 24-22 victory.
Parsons faced a disciplinary board who upgraded the offence to a red card which means she will miss Bears’ match against Loughborough Lightning this weekend.
She will next be available to play for Bears on October 31 against Wasps.