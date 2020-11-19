2021 Rugby World Cup draw LIVE: Where can I stream it? Who are the teams involved?
The 2021 Rugby World Cup draw takes place this evening to see which pools each country will be placed in for the tournament.
Coverage for the draw will start at 6.15pm, and you can keep up with live updates here at NewsChain.
The countries have been split into bands according to world rankings so the four pools have a distribution of rankings within them.
Band one consists of England, New Zealand and Canada, band two has France, Australia and the USA, band three consists of Wales, Europe 1 and South Africa and band four has Asia 1, Fiji and the final qualification winner in it.
The countries in each band will be split into the different pools. The Asian and European qualification events have not yet taken place due to the pandemic.
The tournament is set to be held in New Zealand, the current holders of the trophy, next summer.