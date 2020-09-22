Ramla Ali has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

The 26 year-old was the first Muslim to win an English boxing title in 2015 before deciding to represent Somalia in 2017.

The star has her sights set on creating history to become Somalia's first ever world champion and will compete at super-bantamweight.

Ali, who will join undisputed lightweight Katie Taylor and welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, said: "There is no better place to box than Matchroom.

“It was a no brainer for me - I didn't want to go anywhere else. I feel ready to fight now, I could go next week,” she told Sky Sports.

She is signed to heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua's 258 management label.

Ali is still hoping she will be able to make the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer, but she is ‘excited’ to start her journey in the professional ranks.

She added: “I just want to get in the ring and I feel like I can do that sooner being a pro rather than waiting around for an Olympic Games that might not come. The Olympic dream is still there but I'm excited to begin my journey in the professional ranks.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "She has gone through so much to get to this point and I'm delighted that Matchroom will be guiding her progress in the professional ranks alongside our friends at 258 MGT.

“Ramla joins an unrivalled Matchroom stable that boasts some of the very best female fighters on the planet and she is in the perfect place to fulfil her dream of becoming Somalia's first world champion.”

She is set to make her professional debut in October subject to licensing.