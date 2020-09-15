Players to keep contracts for 2021 after postponement of this year’s Hundred tournament
Cricketers have been given the opportunity to retain their full contracts after the women’s Hundred was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new 100-ball domestic tournament which was set to launch in 2020 was pushed back a year, and players will now have the option to roll over their deals to next summer, The England and Wales Cricket Board announced.
Alternatively, the players can turn down their initial contract and negotiate with another team from October.
Head of the Hundred women’s competition Beth Barrett-Wild said: "Since we made the decision to postpone the 2020 edition of The Hundred, one of the most important aspects of the re-building process as we move towards 2021 has been to make sure that the women's players are protected as best as possible.
“COVID-19 has caused some uncertainty for athletes, especially female athletes, so being able to provide immediate clarity and assurance to the women's players that they will get the chance to re-sign for the same team and for the same fee in 2021 is very important, and demonstrates The Hundred's ongoing commitment to the women's game.”
The players will receive the same pay, with salaries ranging from £3,600 to £15,000. They will also receive equal prize money to their male counterparts.