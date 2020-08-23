Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner leaves WNBA bubble for personal reasons
16:08pm, Sun 23 Aug 2020
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has left the WNBA's bubble in Bradenton, Florida due to personal reasons.
The 29 year-old missed her first game of the 2020 season on August 21 when Mercury lost to Minnesota Lynx.
The centre, who was the No 1 draft pick in 2013, is in her eighth season with Phoenix.
Phoenix said: "Our team's commitment remains on the 2020 regular season and playoffs.
“Our players and coaches will have no additional comment on the matter.”
The side currently sit in fifth in the Western Conference and will meet Washington Mystics on August 24.