Paige VanZant has ‘plastic surgeon on speed dial’ as she prepares for first fight after signing with BKFC
Paige VanZant has revealed she has a ‘plastic surgeon on speed dial’ as she prepares for her first fight with Bare Knuckle Boxing Fighting Championship.
The 26 year-old made the move from WWE after her contract expired last month.
The star fighter signed a four-fight deal with the new promotional outfit and is set to fight in November.
“I understand people think I’m cute but I’m a fighter and an athlete first and foremost," VanZant told MMA Fighting.
She added: "A cut on your face always heals. I’ve been cut open before and people still think I’m pretty, and it hasn’t hurt my career yet.
"I feel like at this point, I’ll be paid well enough I can have plastic surgery.
“I have a plastic surgeon on speed dial and I can send him a text and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to fix me up’.”
On her new deal, she told ESPN: "I feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general.
“This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I'm not even worried about.”