Seb Coe stands up for athletes wishing to take a knee at Tokyo 2020
World Athletics boss Seb Coe has put pressure on the International Olympic Committee to overturn the ban on athletes protesting at the Olympic Games.
It comes after Coe, 64, showed his support for athletes having the right to take a knee during the Tokyo 2020 Games next summer.
Pressure has increased for a change to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans athletes from protesting during the Games.
Coe said during a tour of the National Stadium in Tokyo: "I have been very clear; if an athlete wishes to take a knee on a podium, then I am supportive of that.
“Athletes are a part of the world and they want to reflect the world they live in. For me, that is perfectly acceptable.”
The stadium was newly built for the postponed Games that are due to begin on July 23, 2021.